1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Niclas
Nachname(n): Karoff

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG


b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006013006


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
8,4940 EUR 4247,00 EUR
8,4950 EUR 4247,50 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
8,4945 EUR 8494,5000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-01; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Baader Bank
MIC: BAAD














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.hamborner.de





 
