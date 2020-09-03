DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








03.09.2020 / 16:50




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Kruno
Nachname(n): Crepulja

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG


b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI
Beschreibung: Bezugsrecht

ISIN DE000A289WQ9


b) Art des Geschäfts

Gewährung von 76.087 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen einer Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-08-31; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.instone.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



62531  03.09.2020 


