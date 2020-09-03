DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








03.09.2020 / 16:50




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Kruno
Last name(s): Crepulja

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG


b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription Right

ISIN DE000A289WQ9


b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 76,087 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-31; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














03.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.instone.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



62531  03.09.2020 


