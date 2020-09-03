DGAP-AFR: BHW Bausparkasse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.09.2020



BHW Bausparkasse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 14, 2020

Address: https://www.bhw.de/docs/Zwischenbericht_20.pdf













Language: English
Company: BHW Bausparkasse AG

Lubahnstraße 2

31789 Hameln

Germany
Internet: www.bhw.de





 
