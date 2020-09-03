DGAP-Adhoc: Westwing Group AG: Updated guidance for the FY 2020
2020. szeptember 03., csütörtök, 18:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Munich, September 3, 2020 // Westwing Group AG ("Westwing") increases its guidance for the full year 2020.
For the third quarter of 2020, Westwing has so far experienced a substantially more favorable development than expected. Despite lock-down measures being eased, growth continued to be on an elevated level with Q3-to-date GMV growth of c. 55% compared to the same period in the previous year. We continuously see this growth driven by increased demand from our existing customers as well as ongoing strong new customer acquisition across the company"s entire country portfolio.
Consequently, Westwing increases its full year 2020 revenue growth guidance to between 40% and 50% compared to the full year 2019 (previously between 25% and 35%). Given this higher growth guidance and its subsequent scale effects as well as ongoing strong contribution margin, Westwing also increases its full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to between 6% and 8% (previously between 3% and 5%).
Westwing will publish its financial statements for the third quarter of 2020 on November 10, 2020. Regarding the exact definition of the alternative performance measures, GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) and Adjusted EBITDA, the company refers to the corresponding definitions in its Annual Report 2019, which has been published on the company"s website.
Contact
Lorenz Erik Wittjen
General Counsel
ir@westwing.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 550 544 377
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2N4H07
|WKN:
|A2N4H0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1127363
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1127363 03-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]