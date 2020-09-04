



Medios AG: Inclusion to the SDAX

Berlin, 4 September 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios"), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, will be included in the Deutsche Börse selection index SDAX with effect from 21 September 2020. This was announced by Deutsche Börse after its half-yearly review of the index composition. The SDAX comprises the 70 largest companies below the MDAX in terms of market capitalization and trading volume.

Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: "We are pleased that Medios will be included to a selection index of Deutsche Börse for the first time. The SDAX membership will significantly increase the visibility of Medios on the capital market and the attractiveness of our shares."

By the end of May 2020, Medios had already been admitted to the sub-segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, thus fulfilling the prerequisite for the inclusion to a selection index of Deutsche Börse. Besides the SDAX, the DAX, MDAX and TecDAX are among the selection indices.

About Medios AG



Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios" aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

