Medios AG: Inclusion to the SDAX
Berlin, 4 September 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios"), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, will be included in the Deutsche Börse selection index SDAX with effect from 21 September 2020. This was announced by Deutsche Börse after its half-yearly review of the index composition. The SDAX comprises the 70 largest companies below the MDAX in terms of market capitalization and trading volume.
Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: "We are pleased that Medios will be included to a selection index of Deutsche Börse for the first time. The SDAX membership will significantly increase the visibility of Medios on the capital market and the attractiveness of our shares."
By the end of May 2020, Medios had already been admitted to the sub-segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, thus fulfilling the prerequisite for the inclusion to a selection index of Deutsche Börse. Besides the SDAX, the DAX, MDAX and TecDAX are among the selection indices.
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
