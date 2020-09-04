DGAP-NVR: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 31.08.2020, 09:21 Uhr CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 31.08.2020, 09:21 Uhr CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 31.08.2020



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 31.08.2020
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

52.069.059,00














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
