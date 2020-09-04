



Correction of a publication dated 31.08.2020







1. Details of issuer



RIB Software SE



Vaihinger Str. 151



70567 Stuttgart



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

31.08.2020



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

52.069.059,00







