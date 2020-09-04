DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Manfred
Last name(s): Krüper

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
14.68 EUR 28097.52 EUR
14.68 EUR 25293.64 EUR
14.68 EUR 240208.84 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.6800 EUR 293600.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-03; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
