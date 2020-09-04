DGAP-PVR: First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
On September 3rd, 2020 we received the following notification
Following the crossing of the 10 % threshold in voting rights of First Sensor AG on August 7, 2020, in accordance with § 43 WpHG, John Addis notifies First Sensor AG on his own behalf and on behalf of FourWorld Capital Management LLC, in respect of the objectives pursued with the acquisition ofthe voting rights, that:
1. the aim of the investment is the realization of trading profits whilst not excluding the implementation of strategic objectives;
2. we currently intend to acquire further voting right shares of First Sensor AG within the next twelve months, but preserve the right to abstain from doing so in the future;
3. as a major shareholder in your company, we are interested in maintaining a good relationship with the Management and Supervisory Board. We currently do not intend to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the First Sensor AG"s Management and Supervisory Board, but preserve the right to do so in the future; and
4. we do not intend to initiate any material change to the current capital structure (in particular the ratio of equity and debt and the dividend policy) of First Sensor AG, but preserve the right to do so in the future.
The indirect acquisition of the shares with voting rights by John Addis and FourWorld Capital Management LLC was financed by own funds (Eigenmittel) and extemal funds (Fremdmittel) (by the direct acquirers).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1127053 04.09.2020
