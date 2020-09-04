





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















04.09.2020 / 11:25









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Kruno

Nachname(n):

Crepulja



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG





b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

ISIN:

DE000A289WQ9





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1,40 EUR





1400,00 EUR



1,25 EUR





18750,00 EUR



1,22 EUR





20138,54 EUR



1,36 EUR





20400,00 EUR



1,25 EUR





13750,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1,2723 EUR





74438,5400 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-01; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

XGAT



