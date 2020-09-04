DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Kruno
Last name(s): Crepulja

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG


b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A289WQ9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
1.40 EUR 1400.00 EUR
1.25 EUR 18750.00 EUR
1.22 EUR 20138.54 EUR
1.36 EUR 20400.00 EUR
1.25 EUR 13750.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.2723 EUR 74438.5400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.instone.de





 
