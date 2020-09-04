





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

TWG Ventures GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Thomas Wartmut

Nachname(n):

Griesel

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

HelloFresh SE





b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A161408





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

37,76 EUR





63436,80 EUR



37,82 EUR





22427,26 EUR



37,80 EUR





44226,00 EUR



37,74 EUR





23964,90 EUR



37,72 EUR





7129,08 EUR



37,70 EUR





33854,60 EUR



37,68 EUR





18764,64 EUR



37,66 EUR





24027,08 EUR



37,64 EUR





19836,28 EUR



37,78 EUR





119838,16 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

37,76 EUR





377504,80 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-03; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



