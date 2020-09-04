DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















































Price(s) Volume(s)
37.76 EUR 63436.80 EUR
37.82 EUR 22427.26 EUR
37.80 EUR 44226.00 EUR
37.74 EUR 23964.90 EUR
37.72 EUR 7129.08 EUR
37.70 EUR 33854.60 EUR
37.68 EUR 18764.64 EUR
37.66 EUR 24027.08 EUR
37.64 EUR 19836.28 EUR
37.78 EUR 119838.16 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
37.76 EUR 377504.80 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-03; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














