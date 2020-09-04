DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








04.09.2020 / 13:07




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Montag

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
36.92 EUR 10337.60 EUR
36.915 EUR 6164.805 EUR
36.93 EUR 80248.89 EUR
36.925 EUR 2954.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
36.9279 EUR 99705.2950 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-03; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
