1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Christoph

Last name(s):

Zindel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG





b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000SHL1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

36.885 EUR





184.425 EUR



36.90 EUR





9446.40 EUR



36.895 EUR





2951.60 EUR



36.885 EUR





87417.45 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

36.8867 EUR





99999.8750 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-03; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



