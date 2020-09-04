





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

John

Nachname(n):

Pearson



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Deutsche Post AG





b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005552004





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf von 188,647 Aktien als automatische Wiederanlage von Dividenden im Zusammenhang mit der Teilnahme an einem Belegschaftsaktienprogramm (Share Matching Plan).

Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

38,37714 EUR





7239,7323 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

38,37714 EUR





7239,7323 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-01; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

UBS AG London Branch - Sytematic Internaliser

MIC:

UBSY



