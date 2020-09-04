DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch
2020. szeptember 04., péntek, 14:07
1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
a) Name
2. Grund der Meldung
a) Position / Status
b) Erstmeldung
3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften
a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung
b) Art des Geschäfts
c) Preis(e) und Volumen
d) Aggregierte Informationen
e) Datum des Geschäfts
f) Ort des Geschäfts
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
62581 04.09.2020
