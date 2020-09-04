DGAP-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.11.2020

Ort: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.11.2020

Ort: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results













