DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: EBITDA in the 2019/2020 financial year substantially increased again.
2020. szeptember 04., péntek, 16:48
VERBIO AG: EBITDA in the 2019/2020 financial year substantially increased again.
Due to the measures taken during the COVID-19-pandemic, such as the production of disinfectants, and the increase in biofuel margins at the end of the financial year, the financial year"s result is expected to be significantly higher than our own forecast and market expectations.
Most recently, the company expected to achieve EBITDA in the order of EUR 110 million in the 2019/2020 financial year and to increase net cash to the order of EUR 40 million by the end of the financial year. The corresponding ad hoc announcement of 22 January 2020 can be viewed on the VERBIO AG website.
Detailed information on the business development for the financial year 2019/2020 can be found in the Annual Report 2019/2020, which will be available on 23 September 2020 at www.verbio.de.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
Important notice
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
|04109 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 308530-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)341 308530-998
|E-mail:
|ir@verbio.de
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JL9W6
|WKN:
|A0JL9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1127817
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1127817 04-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
