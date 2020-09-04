DGAP-AFR: Mainova AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Mainova AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 04, 2020

Address: https://www.mainova.de/de/ihre-mainova/ueber-uns/investor-relations/publikationen













Language: English
Company: Mainova AG

Solmsstraße 38

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.mainova.de





 
