Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 42 Interim Announcement


In the period from 31 August 2020 up to and including 4 September 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 182,274 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
























Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price
(EUR)
31 August 2020 8,000 € 44.6246
1 September 2020 12,123 € 44.8108
2 September 2020 30,000 € 45.8457
3 September 2020 52,151 € 46.3512
4 September 2020 80,000 € 44.8238
In total 182,274 € 45.4194

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 4 September 2020 thus amounts to 15,670,093 shares.



The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.



Berlin, 7 September 2020



Deutsche Wohnen SE

The Management Board















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Mecklenburgische Straße 57

14197 Berlin

Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com





 
