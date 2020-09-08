Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 42 Interim Announcement





In the period from 31 August 2020 up to and including 4 September 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 182,274 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume

Weighted average price

(EUR)

31 August 2020

8,000

€ 44.6246

1 September 2020

12,123

€ 44.8108

2 September 2020

30,000

€ 45.8457

3 September 2020

52,151

€ 46.3512

4 September 2020

80,000

€ 44.8238

In total

182,274

€ 45.4194



The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 4 September 2020 thus amounts to 15,670,093 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 7 September 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE



The Management Board