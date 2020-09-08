





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















07.09.2020 / 17:31







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: September 10, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: September 10, 2020



Address:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 10, 2020Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/German/2300/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 10, 2020Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/English/2300/financial-reports.html

























07.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



