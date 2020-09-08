DGAP-AFR: HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








08.09.2020 / 08:34



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 08, 2020

Address: https://www.hensoldt.net/de/news/publication-of-half-year-results-2020/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 08, 2020

Address: https://www.hensoldt.net/news/publication-of-half-year-results-2020/













