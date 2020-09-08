DGAP-AFR: HENSOLDT AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

HENSOLDT AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die HENSOLDT AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.09.2020

Ort: https://www.hensoldt.net/de/news/publication-of-half-year-results-2020/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.09.2020

Ort: https://www.hensoldt.net/news/publication-of-half-year-results-2020/













