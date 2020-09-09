DGAP-DD: Continental AG english

08.09.2020 / 11:24




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Schäfer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Continental AG


b) LEI

529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005439004


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
95.92 EUR 287760.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
95.92 EUR 287760.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Continental AG

Vahrenwalder Straße 9

30165 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de





 
