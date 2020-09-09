DGAP-PVR: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: CANCOM SE







CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








08.09.2020 / 18:01



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: CANCOM SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Erika-Mann-Straße 69
PLZ: 80636
Ort: München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Allianz SE
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: München, Deutschland

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

04.09.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 5,10 % 0,00 % 5,10 % 38.548.001
letzte Mitteilung 5,03 % 0,00 % 5,03 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0005419105 0 1.964.658 0,00 % 5,10 %
Summe 1.964.658 5,10 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft 3,87 % % %
Allianz Pensionsfonds Aktiengesellschaft % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Argos 14 GmbH % % %
Allianz Holding France SAS % % %
Allianz France S.A. % % %
Allianz Vie S.A. % % %
Generation Vie S.A. % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Der überwiegende Teil der in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Bestände werden von der Allianz Global Investors GmbH verwaltet. Die mitteilungspflichtigen Bestände der Allianz Global Investors GmbH ergeben sich aus der am 16.07.2020 veröffentlichten Stimmrechtsmitteilung, die von der vorliegenden Stimmrechtsmitteilung unberührt bleibt. 


Datum

08.09.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 München

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
