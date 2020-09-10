





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG















Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















09.09.2020 / 18:01







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Street:

Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60

Postal code:

69115

City:

Heidelberg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900ZM98OISTG16932



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

internal restructuring on a level above the direct shareholder, Masterwork Machinery S.à r.l.



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Li Li

Date of birth: 30 Jun 1971



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Masterwork Machinery S.à r.l.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

03 Sep 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

8.46 %

0.00 %

8.46 %

304,479,253

Previous notification

8.46 %

0 %

8.46 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007314007

0

25,743,777

0.00 %

8.46 %

Total

25,743,777

8.46 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Li Li

%

%

%

Tianjin Mingxuan Investment Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

Masterwork Machinery S.à r.l.

8.46 %

%

8.46 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

This voluntary group notification is made by Ms. Li Li in the context of a simplifying restructuring of the indirect shareholding in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (freiwillige Konzernmitteilung).Masterwork Group Ltd. has now transferred all of its shares in Masterwork Machinery S.a.r.l. (and thus indirectly its interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG) to its controlling shareholder.





Date

08 Sep 2020



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























09.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



