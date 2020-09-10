DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia postpones Annual General Meeting to first half of November
2020. szeptember 09., szerda, 22:24
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Francotyp-Postalia postpones Annual General Meeting to first half of November
Berlin, September 9, 2020 - The Management Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), an expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, today decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to postpone the Annual General Meeting convened for September 29, 2020. The major shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which, according to the latest voting rights announcement, holds 28.01% of the shares, has expressed the desire to discuss the size of the Supervisory Board and its composition and to reach a consensual conclusion with the company.
Obotritia Capital KGaA has expressed the wish to be adequately represented on the board. Consultations are currently taking place to identify suitable candidates and to revise the Articles of Association, if necessary, with regard to the size of the Supervisory Board.
For this reason, the Annual General Meeting has been postponed to the first half of November. The exact date will be announced promptly in consultation with the Supervisory Board.
For investor relations press enquiries, please contact:
Maik Laske
Follow us on Social Media:
About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)
You can find out more at www.fp-francotyp.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1129599
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1129599 09-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
