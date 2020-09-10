DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP confirms figures for first half of 2020
2020. szeptember 10., csütörtök, 07:30
P R E S S R E L E A S E
FP confirms figures for first half of 2020
Berlin, 10 September 2020 - Francotyp-Postalia (FP), the expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes (ISIN DE000FPH9000), today published its report on the first half of 2020. In it, the company confirms the provisional figures it published on 27 August, 2020. In the first half of 2020, FP generated revenues of € 99.7 million compared with € 99.0 million in the same period of the previous year, with the coronavirus pandemic having a particularly significant impact in the second quarter. The Mail Services business made a positive contribution, with an 11.8 % rise in revenues year on year to € 29.3 million. In the core Franking and Inserting business, revenues were down 2.6 % on the previous year at € 62.3 million. Revenues in the Software/Digital business posted an 8.5 % decrease to € 8.1 million in the first half of 2020. In addition to a reduction in business with hybrid mail services due to the coronavirus pandemic, the anticipated revenue contributions from FP Sign and from the Internet of Things (IoT) business were still lacking.
In the first half of 2020, the FP Group generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of € 13.1 million (up 11.7 % year on year). The FP Group"s EBITDA margin increased to 13.1 % after 11.9 % in the previous year. Particularly strong contributions came from the Mail Services business and the ACT project JUMP, which, as expected, is delivering increasingly recurring savings effects.
Free cash flow increased to € 5.9 million in the first six months of 2020. Adjusted for investments in finance lease assets, M&A expenditure and payments for the ACT project JUMP, the FP Group generated adjusted free cash flow of € 9.9 million compared with € 4.0 million in the same period of the previous year.
FP specifies forecast 2020
Key figures at a glance:
Karl R. Thiel, VP Corporate Communications
About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)
You can find out more at www.fp-francotyp.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1129285
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1129285 10.09.2020
