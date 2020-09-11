DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Alliance





Dermapharm Holding SE signs cooperation and delivery agreement with BioNTech SE





10-Sep-2020 / 14:48 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Disclosure of Insider Information pursuant to Section 17 (1) 1 of the Regulation (EU)



No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, as amended



(Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)







Dermapharm Holding SE signs cooperation and delivery agreement with BioNTech SE



Grünwald, September 10, 2020 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) and BioNTech SE, Mainz, Germany, have agreed that their production subsidiaries will cooperate on producing a COVID-19 vaccine. The production capacities at Dermapharm will be available to the cooperation partners BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. already when production of the vaccine begins.



>End of the ad hoc announcement<







Contacts







Investor Relations &



Corporate Communications



Britta Hamberger



Phone: +49 (0)89 - 64186-233



Fax: +49 (0)89 - 64186-165



e-mail: ir@dermapharm.com





cometis AG



Claudius Krause



Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28



Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66



e-mail: ir@dermapharm.com



















10-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

