Dermapharm Holding SE signs cooperation and delivery agreement with BioNTech SE


10-Sep-2020


Dermapharm Holding SE signs cooperation and delivery agreement with BioNTech SE



Grünwald, September 10, 2020 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) and BioNTech SE, Mainz, Germany, have agreed that their production subsidiaries will cooperate on producing a COVID-19 vaccine. The production capacities at Dermapharm will be available to the cooperation partners BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. already when production of the vaccine begins.



