DGAP-Adhoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG: TRATON submits increased proposal to acquire all shares in Navistar International Corporation
2020. szeptember 10., csütörtök, 15:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRATON submits increased proposal to acquire all shares in Navistar International Corporation
Wolfsburg, 10 September 2020 - Today, TRATON SE ("TRATON") has informed the Board of Directors of the US American truck manufacturer Navistar International Corporation ("Navistar"), in which TRATON already holds a share of 16.8%, of an increase of its offer from 30 January 2020 for the acquisition of all shares in Navistar not already held by TRATON at an offer price of USD 35.00 per Navistar share, to USD 43.00 per Navistar share and USD 3.6 billion in total. Volkswagen AG has confirmed its general intention also to provide funds for the financing of an increased offer. If the proposal is accepted, TRATON will become the sole owner of Navistar. The proposal is in particular subject to TRATON and Navistar agreeing on a merger agreement, the conduct of satisfactory due diligence and the approval of the merger agreement by the boards of TRATON and Volkswagen AG as well as the Board of Directors and the shareholders" meeting of Navistar.
Helen Beckermann
Head of Volkswagen Group Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VOLKSWAGEN AG
|Berliner Ring 2
|38440 Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5361 9 - 49015
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5361 9 - 30411
|E-mail:
|helen.beckermann@volkswagen.de
|Internet:
|www.volkswagenag.com/ir
|ISIN:
|DE0007664039, DE0007664005
|WKN:
|766403, 766400
|Indices:
|DAX, Euro Stoxx 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1129987
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1129987 10-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]