1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Andreas

Nachname(n):

Gräf



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG





b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

ISIN:

DE000A289WQ9





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf von 69.998 Bezugsrechten. Erlös wird zur Ausübung von Bezugsrechten für Aktien der Instone Real Estate Group AG (ISIN DE000A2NBX80) aus der Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung verwendet.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0,47946 EUR





33561,2411 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

0,4795 EUR





33561,2411 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-08; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



