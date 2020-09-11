





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Gräf



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG





b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000A289WQ9





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 69,998 subscription rights. Proceeds to be used to exercise subscription rights for ordinary shares of Instone Real Estate Group AG (ISIN DE000A2NBX80) resulting from capital increase.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.47946 EUR





33561.2411 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.4795 EUR





33561.2411 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-08; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



