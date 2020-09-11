DGAP-News: Minimum distancing and visitor data: CTS EVENTIM makes events in times of Corona safer with digital solutions
To ensure that visitors to events keep a minimum distance apart, CTS EVENTIM is providing a variety of options tailored to the specific needs of venues:
- In the dynamic variant, algorithms control the allocation of seats and automatically ensure compliance with minimum distancing. Seats do not need to be blocked in advance, which means it is possible to utilise the permitted capacity better in each case than with a static concept. The number of seats that can be booked in combination remains flexible, so the customer experiences such dynamic control as a perfectly normal booking transaction.
- As an alternative, fixed, predefined distances between seats can be specified in seating plans by using a special editing function. In this way, seats can be removed from the outset, or individual seats and rows can be blocked, or patterns defined for determining which seats are available. Seating plans already available in the EVENTIM system are an excellent basis for this function.
CTS EVENTIM provides two options for logging visitor data:
- Eventim.CheckIn: by using this newly developed software, visitors to events can have their personal data conveniently recorded from their mobile phone, either in advance or directly on admission to the respective event. Personal details are stored on EVENTIM servers and later deleted in accordance with data protection regulations.
- Personalised tickets: if tickets are personalised with the holder"s name, visitor data can be logged automatically during the sales process.
Both variants ensure that if any coronavirus infections occur in connection with an event, the contact data of all the visitors potentially affected is rapidly transmitted electronically to the local health authority - without having to comb through innumerable forms filled in by hand, with all the proneness to error that involves.
Alexander Ruoff, Chief Operations Officer at CTS EVENTIM, said, "When cultural life is resumed step by step with concerts and events, visitor data logging and compliance with minimum distancing will pose ever greater challenges not only for promoters, but also for visitors. Both sides want simple solutions. As a high-performing developer of ticketing software, CTS EVENTIM delivers the solutions that are needed. We are glad that visitors and organisers of events can feel safer thanks to our IT competence."
