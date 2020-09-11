



DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA





Minimum distancing and visitor data: CTS EVENTIM makes events in times of Corona safer with digital solutions

















11.09.2020 / 12:23









Press Release





Munich, 11 September 2020. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, is delivering powerful software solutions to support event promoters and visitors in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Specially engineered functions help users comply with statutory requirements at events and protect the health of visitors. Maintaining minimum distancing and logging visitor data are the prime focus.

To ensure that visitors to events keep a minimum distance apart, CTS EVENTIM is providing a variety of options tailored to the specific needs of venues:

- In the dynamic variant, algorithms control the allocation of seats and automatically ensure compliance with minimum distancing. Seats do not need to be blocked in advance, which means it is possible to utilise the permitted capacity better in each case than with a static concept. The number of seats that can be booked in combination remains flexible, so the customer experiences such dynamic control as a perfectly normal booking transaction.

- As an alternative, fixed, predefined distances between seats can be specified in seating plans by using a special editing function. In this way, seats can be removed from the outset, or individual seats and rows can be blocked, or patterns defined for determining which seats are available. Seating plans already available in the EVENTIM system are an excellent basis for this function.

CTS EVENTIM provides two options for logging visitor data:

- Eventim.CheckIn: by using this newly developed software, visitors to events can have their personal data conveniently recorded from their mobile phone, either in advance or directly on admission to the respective event. Personal details are stored on EVENTIM servers and later deleted in accordance with data protection regulations.

- Personalised tickets: if tickets are personalised with the holder"s name, visitor data can be logged automatically during the sales process.

Both variants ensure that if any coronavirus infections occur in connection with an event, the contact data of all the visitors potentially affected is rapidly transmitted electronically to the local health authority - without having to comb through innumerable forms filled in by hand, with all the proneness to error that involves.

Alexander Ruoff, Chief Operations Officer at CTS EVENTIM, said, "When cultural life is resumed step by step with concerts and events, visitor data logging and compliance with minimum distancing will pose ever greater challenges not only for promoters, but also for visitors. Both sides want simple solutions. As a high-performing developer of ticketing software, CTS EVENTIM delivers the solutions that are needed. We are glad that visitors and organisers of events can feel safer thanks to our IT competence."



About CTS EVENTIM



CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2019, around 250 million tickets were marketed using the company"s systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" and "Lucca Summer". In addition, some of Europe"s most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2019, its 3,202-strong workforce generated more than 1.4 billion Euro in sales revenue in 21 countries.







Head of Corporate Communications:



Frank Brandmaier



Tel.: +49 40 380788-7299



frank.brandmaier@eventim.de

Investor Relations:



Marco Haeckermann



Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy



Tel.: +49.421.3666.270



marco.haeckermann@eventim.de