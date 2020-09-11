DGAP-PVR: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








11.09.2020 / 14:35



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: BASF SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
PLZ: 67056
Ort: Ludwigshafen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Anwendung der Handelsbuchausnahme

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

07.09.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,06 % 0,76 % 0,82 % 918.478.694
letzte Mitteilung 0,06 % 5,76 % 5,82 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
US0552625057 0,00 100.699 0,00 % 0,01 %
DE000BASF111 0,00 412.967 0,00 % 0,04 %
Summe 513.666 0,06 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG





















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch Offen
1.349.147 0,15 %
Swap 17.06.2022
402.136 0,04 %
Future 18.09.2020
56.684 0,01 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG










































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Put Warrant 31.12.2030
Bar 202.267 0,02 %
Swap 31.12.2030
Bar 1.391.447 0,15 %
Put Option 20.12.2030
Bar 698.520 0,08 %
Call Option 20.12.2030
Bar 1.348.241 0,15 %
Forward 20.12.2024
Bar 1.177.462 0,13 %
Future 15.12.2023
Bar 357.681 0,04 %
      Summe 5.175.619 0,56 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





















































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd. % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

09.09.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Deutschland
Internet: www.basf.com





 
