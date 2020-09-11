





1. Details of issuer

Name:

BASF SE

Street:

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

Postal code:

67056

City:

Ludwigshafen

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PM64WH8AF1E917



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Application of Trading Book Exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

07 Sep 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.06 %

0.76 %

0.82 %

918,478,694

Previous notification

0.06 %

5.76 %

5.82 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

US0552625057

0.00

100,699

0.00 %

0.01 %

DE000BASF111

0.00

412,967

0.00 %

0.04 %

Total

513,666

0.06 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to Recall

Open



1,349,147

0.15 %

Swap

17.06.2022



402,136

0.04 %

Future

18.09.2020



56,684

0.01 %





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Put Warrant

31.12.2030



Cash

202,267

0.02 %

Swap

31.12.2030



Cash

1,391,447

0.15 %

Put Option

20.12.2030



Cash

698,520

0.08 %

Call Option

20.12.2030



Cash

1,348,241

0.15 %

Forward

20.12.2024



Cash

1,177,462

0.13 %

Future

15.12.2023



Cash

357,681

0.04 %







Total

5,175,619

0.56 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank USA

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International Bank

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Global Markets, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd.

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Finance Corp.

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

IMD Holdings LLC

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

09 Sep 2020



