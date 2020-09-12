DGAP-DD: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.09.2020 / 16:27




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Fabian
Last name(s): Brügmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Chief Financial Officer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
49.00 EUR 3675.00 EUR
48.60 EUR 1215.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
48.90 EUR 4890.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
