Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 Sent. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Early Termination of Share Buy-Back Program



Berlin, 14 September 2020 - Pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, Deutsche Wohnen SE has announced on 15 November 2019 the start of a share buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to 25,000,000 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6) for a total maximum purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 750,000,000 (the "Share Buy-Back Program"). The Share Buy-back Program commenced on 15 November 2019 and would have ended, at the latest, by the end of 30 October 2020.

Deutsche Wohne SE has resolved today, to terminate the Share Buy-back Program early with the end of trading today.

More detailed information about the Share Buy-Back Program is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 14 September 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE



The Management Board

End

Important note

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "endeavour", "assume" and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.