Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








14.09.2020 / 22:30




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Prof. Dr.
Vorname: Elaine R.
Nachname(n): Mardis

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
49,8810 USD 74272,81 USD


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
49,8810 USD 74272,8100 USD


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-10; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: New York Stock Exchange
MIC: XNYS














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Niederlande
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



62725  14.09.2020 


