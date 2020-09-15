DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

14.09.2020 / 22:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Elaine R.
Last name(s): Mardis

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
49.4765 USD 147341.02 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
49.4765 USD 147341.0200 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-09; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: New York Stock Exchange
MIC: XNYS














Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
