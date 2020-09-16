





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















15.09.2020 / 18:01









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Dietmar P.

Nachname(n):

Binkowska



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG





b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A2NBX80





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von Aktien durch die Ausübung von Bezugsrechten.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

18,20 EUR





4877,60 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

18,2000 EUR





4877,6000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-15; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



