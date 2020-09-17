DGAP-AFR: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. szeptember 16., szerda, 13:52







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PharmaSGP Holding SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






PharmaSGP Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








16.09.2020 / 13:52



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PharmaSGP Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2020

Address: https://ir.sgp-pharma.com/#Finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2020

Address: https://ir.sgp-pharma.com/en/#Finanzberichte













16.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE

Lochhamer Schlag 21

82166 Gräfelfing

Germany
Internet: https://sgp-pharma.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1132467  16.09.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1132467&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum