Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: BASF SE
Street: Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
Postal code: 67056
City: Ludwigshafen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Application of Trading Book Exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

07 Sep 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.06 % 0.76 % 0.82 % 918,478,694
Previous notification 0.06 % 5.76 % 5.82 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US0552625057 0.00 100,699 0.00 % 0.01 %
DE000BASF111 0.00 412,967 0.00 % 0.04 %
Total 513,666 0.06 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG






















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall Open
1,349,147 0.15 %
Swap 17.06.2022
402,136 0.04 %
Future 18.09.2020
56,684 0.01 %
    Total 1,807,967 0.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG










































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Warrant 31.12.2030
Cash 202,267 0.02 %
Swap 31.12.2030
Cash 1,391,447 0.15 %
Put Option 20.12.2030
Cash 698,520 0.08 %
Call Option 20.12.2030
Cash 1,348,241 0.15 %
Forward 20.12.2024
Cash 1,177,462 0.13 %
Future 15.12.2023
Cash 357,681 0.04 %
      Total 5,175,619 0.56 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





















































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd. % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

09 Sep 2020














Language: English
Company: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Germany
Internet: www.basf.com





 
