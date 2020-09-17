DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Andreas
Nachname(n): Gräf

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG


b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80


b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von Aktien durch Ausübung von Bezugsrechten.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
18,20 EUR 70197,40 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
18,2000 EUR 70197,4000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-15; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.instone.de





 
