DGAP-News: Delivery Hero strengthens its global footprint and acquires Glovo"s operations in Latin America
2020. szeptember 16., szerda, 17:45
Delivery Hero strengthens its global footprint and acquires Glovo"s operations in Latin America
Berlin, 16 September 2020 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world"s leading local delivery platform, today announced it was entering into an agreement with Glovo, an on-demand delivery start-up, to acquire its operations in Latin America for up to EUR 230 million, including a EUR 60 million performance-based earn-out. The transaction is expected to close within the next few weeks, subject to fulfillment of the conditions precedent and relevant regulatory approvals.
The transaction will cover all of the Latin American countries in which Glovo operates, including Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. Out of these countries, Delivery Hero is already present in Argentina, Panama and the Dominican Republic, and the newly acquired assets in these markets will be transferred to Delivery Hero at closing. With the acquisition of Glovo"s operations in Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Honduras and Guatemala, Delivery Hero adds five new countries to its Latin American footprint. Glovo will continue to operate the business in these countries until March 2021.
Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "Latin America is a region with exceptional growth potential for online delivery. Acquiring Glovo"s local operations gives us the opportunity to double down on our efforts to drive innovation, continuously improve customer experience and support local vendors in the region. We have been working closely with Glovo for many years, and are proud to incorporate their Latin American services into our global network."
Oscar Pierre, CEO of Glovo, said: "We feel that it"s important to focus on key markets where we can build a long-term sustainable business and continue to provide our unique multi-category offering to our customers. This deal will allow us to strengthen our presence in those markets where we are already very strong, while also allowing us to invest in new markets where we see huge growth potential and opportunity. We truly believe that Delivery Hero is the best possible partner to take the business we"ve built in Latin America to the next level. They have everything it takes to go on and become the leading player in the region."
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
DISCLAIMER
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|info@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1132563
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1132563 16.09.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]