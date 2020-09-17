DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG appoints Dr Bernhard Düttmann for further twelve months as Chairman of the Management Board

2020. szeptember 16., szerda, 20:50





DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel


CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG appoints Dr Bernhard Düttmann for further twelve months as Chairman of the Management Board


16-Sep-2020 / 20:50 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY") appointed Dr Bernhard Düttmann as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) for a period of further twelve months. In October 2019, Dr Bernhard Düttmann was appointed CEO of CECONOMY as a member of the Supervisory Board, initially on an interim basis for a period of twelve months. The appointment of Dr Bernhard Düttmann further ensures stability in the important phase of the successfully initiated transformation of the Group. The process for the long-term placement of the CEO position has already been initiated.


Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG









16-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7225
Fax: +49 (0)211 5408-7005
E-mail: stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de
Internet: www.ceconomy.de
ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1132709





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1132709  16-Sep-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1132709&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum