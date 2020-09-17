DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG appoints Dr Bernhard Düttmann for further twelve months as Chairman of the Management Board
2020. szeptember 16., szerda, 20:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY") appointed Dr Bernhard Düttmann as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) for a period of further twelve months. In October 2019, Dr Bernhard Düttmann was appointed CEO of CECONOMY as a member of the Supervisory Board, initially on an interim basis for a period of twelve months. The appointment of Dr Bernhard Düttmann further ensures stability in the important phase of the successfully initiated transformation of the Group. The process for the long-term placement of the CEO position has already been initiated.
Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Kaistr. 3
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7225
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1132709
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1132709 16-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]