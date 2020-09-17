DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks
2020. szeptember 17., csütörtök, 11:05
GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks
Baden-Baden, September 17, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, has convened a task force to deal with the detailed rebuttal of the accusations made against the Company by Viceroy Research.
On the basis of this work, Antje Leminsky, Chair of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, and Sebastian Hirsch, member of the Board of Directors, together with the company founder and Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board, Wolfgang Grenke, and the Chair of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Ernst-Moritz Lipp, will comment on all of the topics in writing and in the context of an investor and analyst call tomorrow, Friday afternoon: accusations of fraud, falsification of financial statements and money laundering as well as criticism of the business model and governance. The Board of Directors and Supervisory Board continue to regard all these accusations as unfounded.
Already this Thursday afternoon at around 4 p.m. there will be a brief written statement by Wolfgang Grenke, which particularly will address the accusations against him personally as well as the topic of franchisees.
For further information, please contact:
GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
About GRENKE
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1132957
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1132957 17.09.2020
