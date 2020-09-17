



GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks

Baden-Baden, September 17, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, has convened a task force to deal with the detailed rebuttal of the accusations made against the Company by Viceroy Research.

On the basis of this work, Antje Leminsky, Chair of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, and Sebastian Hirsch, member of the Board of Directors, together with the company founder and Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board, Wolfgang Grenke, and the Chair of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Ernst-Moritz Lipp, will comment on all of the topics in writing and in the context of an investor and analyst call tomorrow, Friday afternoon: accusations of fraud, falsification of financial statements and money laundering as well as criticism of the business model and governance. The Board of Directors and Supervisory Board continue to regard all these accusations as unfounded.

Already this Thursday afternoon at around 4 p.m. there will be a brief written statement by Wolfgang Grenke, which particularly will address the accusations against him personally as well as the topic of franchisees.





Together with his legal advisors, GRENKE is also currently considering taking legal action against Viceroy Research.

GRENKE





The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).