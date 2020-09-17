DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks

2020. szeptember 17., csütörtök, 11:05







DGAP-News: GRENKE AG


/ Key word(s): Statement






GRENKE AG: GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks








17.09.2020 / 11:05




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks



Baden-Baden, September 17, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, has convened a task force to deal with the detailed rebuttal of the accusations made against the Company by Viceroy Research.



On the basis of this work, Antje Leminsky, Chair of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, and Sebastian Hirsch, member of the Board of Directors, together with the company founder and Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board, Wolfgang Grenke, and the Chair of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Ernst-Moritz Lipp, will comment on all of the topics in writing and in the context of an investor and analyst call tomorrow, Friday afternoon: accusations of fraud, falsification of financial statements and money laundering as well as criticism of the business model and governance. The Board of Directors and Supervisory Board continue to regard all these accusations as unfounded.



Already this Thursday afternoon at around 4 p.m. there will be a brief written statement by Wolfgang Grenke, which particularly will address the accusations against him personally as well as the topic of franchisees.


Together with his legal advisors, GRENKE is also currently considering taking legal action against Viceroy Research.



For further information, please contact:



GRENKE AG

Team Investor Relations



Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Phone: +49 7221 5007-204

Email: investor@grenke.de

Website: www.grenke.com



About GRENKE


The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.



Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).















17.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1132957





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1132957  17.09.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1132957&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum