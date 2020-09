Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















17.09.2020 / 12:04









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Christoph

Last name(s):

Zindel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG





b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000SHL1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquistion of shares via a discretionary order because of a voluntary obligation to acquire shares;

Term: October 1, 2020, until September 30, 2021;

Date of acquisitions: during the 10th XETRA trading day of every calendar month or during the following stock exchange trading day, which is simultaneously a bank working day of the executing credit institution;

Monthly Volumne: The quantity of shares of Siemens Healthineers AG, which, when considering the respective current XETRA stock price,

1. From October 1, 2020, until March 31, 2021: comes as close as possible to the amount of EUR 5,000.00 (excluding transaction costs), but does not exceed this amount;

2. From April 1, 2021 until September 30, 2021: comes as close as possible to the amount of EUR 15,000.00 (excluding transaction costs), but does not exceed this amount;

Place of the transaction: XETRA;

The standing order may be terminated as of the end of a calendar month.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-16; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



