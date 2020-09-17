





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















17.09.2020 / 13:29









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Florian

Last name(s):

Schulte



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

GRENKE AG





b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A161N30





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40.36 EUR





18162.00 EUR



40.44 EUR





18198.00 EUR



40.66 EUR





16264.00 EUR



39.54 EUR





15816.00 EUR



36.58 EUR





14632.00 EUR



36.32 EUR





10896.00 EUR



30.10 EUR





15050.00 EUR



27.46 EUR





8238.00 EUR



27.66 EUR





8298.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

35.87 EUR





125554.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-16; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Deutsche Börse

MIC:

XFRA



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























17.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



